Make sure you're following the law when you cast a line

Posted at 6:47 AM, Apr 24, 2023
The new fishing license and regulation season kicked off on April 1. If you're an angler, you'll want to make sure you've purchased a new license for the season. The Department of Natural Resources says the license price stayed steady from last year.

Licenses are required for anyone older than 17. Children younger than 17 do not need a license.

You can purchase a license onlineor through the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.

Some big fishing seasons this year include:

  • Saturday, April 29: Statewide trout opener and the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons begin
  • Monday, May 15: Upper Peninsula water walleye and norther pike seasons open
