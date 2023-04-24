Make sure you're following the law when you cast a line

The new fishing license and regulation season kicked off on April 1. If you're an angler, you'll want to make sure you've purchased a new license for the season. The Department of Natural Resources says the license price stayed steady from last year.

Licenses are required for anyone older than 17. Children younger than 17 do not need a license.

You can purchase a license onlineor through the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.

Some big fishing seasons this year include:

