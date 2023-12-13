Make masterpieces and memories with these holiday cookie recipes!

The holidays are a perfect time to make memories, and what better way to pass the time on longer nights than making — and decorating— dozens of delectable cookies!
The folks at Meijer visited FOX 17, bringing some great advice for the holiday favorites.
Dive into the recipes below for a sweet time!
As seen on FOX 17 — Holiday Cookie Recipes from Meijer
Buttery Cracker Holiday Toffee
Serves 12
35 Meijer Golden Rounds crackers, or enough to cover your baking sheet with 1 layer
1 cup (2 sticks) Meijer salted butter
1 cup Meijer light brown sugar
1 tsp Meijer pure vanilla extract
2 cups Meijer semi-sweet mini chocolate chips
Holiday sprinkles, for topping
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 400.
2. Arrange crackers in a single layer on an aluminum foil or parchment paper lined rimmed baking sheet. Try to not leave any large spaces between the crackers.
3. Melt butter and brown sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. Once melted, bring to a boil. Let boil for 3 minutes, stirring throughout. After 3 minutes, remove the toffee mixture heat and stir in vanilla extract.
4. Pour the toffee on top of the crackers. Spread evenly and quickly as the toffee will begin to harden. Place in the oven for 5 minutes.
5. Remove from the oven and sprinkle chocolate chips on top of the toffee. Return to the oven for 1 minute.
6. Remove from the oven and spread the melted chocolate chips into a smooth even layer. Top evenly with holiday sprinkles.
7. Allow the cracker toffee to cool slightly. Place the whole pan in the freezer for 30 minutes to help it set completely.
8. Remove toffee from the freezer and break into pieces. Enjoy!
Note: Store toffee in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Or in the freezer, in a freezer-safe resealable bag or container, for up to 3 months.
Wreath Cookies
Makes 12
½ cup (1 stick) Meijer salted butter
1 (10 oz.) bag Meijer original marshmallows
2 teaspoons green food coloring
1 teaspoon Meijer pure vanilla extract
5 cups Meijer corn flakes cereal
1 bottle cinnamon imperials (red hots) or mini holiday M&M’s
Meijer nonstick spray
Instructions
1. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
2. Place butter and marshmallows in a large bowl. Microwave in 30-second increments until melted.
3. Add the green food coloring and vanilla; stir until the marshmallow mixture is smooth.
4. Add cornflakes and gently stir to coat the cereal.
5. Pack the mixture into a greased 1/4 cup measuring cup and turn out onto the sheet pan. Use your fingers to make a hole in the middle to form a wreath shape and decorate with red candies. (It's easiest to form the wreath holes if your fingers are damp or coated in cooking spray.)
6. Cool completely until firm and serve.
Note: Store wreath cookies at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Use parchment paper in between the layers so they don’t stick together.