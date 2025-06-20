Maintaining your gut health & why it's important

WEST MICHIGAN — You may have heard the term "gut health" while using social media, but what does it really mean for your overall health? FOX 17's Janice Allen sits down with Dr. Margaret Brown from Priority Health to discuss some of the ways you can stay on top of your gut health.

Brown says the gut plays a crucial role in overall health, and is something that may be overlooked by a significant number of Americans. About 1 in 4 Americans live with a Gastrointestinal condition of some sort, with symptoms like bloating, gas, diarrhea and consumption being early indicators. Conditions like difficulties digesting food, eczema and acne are other symptoms worth looking out for.

How do you improve your gut health? Dr. Brown says consuming foods rich in probiotics can help, such as yogurt, kefir, and pickled foods like sauerkraut. Prebiotics are another type of food that can help, like garlic, onions and bananas. Dr. Brown also recommends getting plenty of exercise, staying hydrated throughout the day and getting good quality sleep every night.

