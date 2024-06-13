Mac & Cheese Festival celebrates homecoming in Kalamazoo!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Festivals; Mac & Cheese. Mac & Cheese; Festivals
Since 2019 you can’t separate the two ideas and on June 29, you’ll find Michigan’s original and largest celebration of the ooey-gooey comfort food at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo.
That’s right—The Mac & Cheese Festival is coming home!
Doors open at 4:30 p.m.—VIP ticket holders get in at 3 to sample mac’n’cheese creations from 25+ vendors while sipping on over 150 craft beers, seltzers, spirits, ciders.
Live music and family friend entertainment await at this all-inclusive all-ages event.