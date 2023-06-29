Lt Governor talks Michigan State Budget with FOX 17

LANSING, Mich. — "Spending Spree" —or— funding that shows lawmakers "recognize the great work [we're] doing"?

These are the points lawmakers on both sides are relying on when talking about the newly approved Michigan State Budget.

Budget Deal Reached Late Wednesday (6a)

It's the biggest budget in our state's history— $81.7 billion— and it increases funding for schools (now at $19.4B), the Attorney General's Office (up $24.5M), general spending (now $15.2B), and the 'rainy day' fund (adding $200M to bring it to $2B by the end of FY24).

Despite saying it was based on "foggy forecasts" that will "cost Michigan families more in the long run", Republicans voted to approve the budget late Wednesday night.

The budget also includes funding for a Racial Disparities Task Force, Civil Rights Act expansions, water and environmental systems, road and bridge projects, and mental health & school safety.

You can watch our interview with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist above about what it took to pull in enough votes.