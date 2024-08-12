Love Your Crown event helping kids go back to school in style!

HOLLAND, Mich — It's time, kids — the school bell tolls for thee.

With the rush to get ready for the upcoming school year and fit in as much last-minute fun as possible, it can be difficult (and expensive) to add the finishing touch to your look: your hair.

I AM Academy is hosting a unique back-to-school event to help area Black and multi-racial kids hit the first day with confidence and style!

I AM Academy

Join them August 19 at the Northside Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holland for Love Your Crown. Several area stylists will be on hand to give free haircuts or styles.

I AM Academy

The organization just gave out 800 backpacks filled with supplies and can't wait for this next event.

“We’re helping young people start the school year with confidence, dignity, and the tools they need to succeed,” said Lindsay Cherry, co-founder and co-executive director of I AM Academy.

But Back-to-School is just the tip of the iceberg. I AM Academy is a year-round program spanning multiple grades, empowering Black and multi-racial kids with tools, knowledge, confidence, and community to compete in the job market, build generational wealth, and become leaders in the community.

I AM Academy

Love Your Crown is free and runs from 10-4 p.m.

You should make an appointment, though — walk-ins are welcome, but not guaranteed!

For more information on how you can participate in this year’s festivities, email info@iamacademymi.org.