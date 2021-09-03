Watch
Lots of fun and exploration at John Ball Zoo with Illumiazoo

Posted at 7:44 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 07:49:08-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There's lots of fun and exploration to be had at John Ball Zoo this month Illumiazoo is back and open to the public.

IllumiZoo will have guests strolling through an illuminated landscape of nature drenched with rich lighting and sounds. IllumiZoo Wild Hues is the theme for this year. As there are many hues of color, there are also many ‘hues’ of species and environments throughout the world.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students and seniors. Members get discounted tickets.

It runs through November 14 every Wednesday through Sunday.

For more information click here.

