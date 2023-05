Lori’s Voice Walk for the Challenged is coming to Berlin Raceway June 3.

This year’s event includes games and prizes, plus a chance to meet racecar drivers while raising awareness for support needed by children with special needs and their families.

Featured guests include the Cosplay Crusaders and the Conquerors Strength Team.

The race is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can sign up for the race all the way up to 8:15 that morning.

Register by Saturday, May 6 for a free race t-shirt.