Lori's Voice looking to nominate families for double van giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Non-Profit Organization Lori's Voice has announced its 'Keys to Independence' giveaway, offering two vehicles for two families in West Michigan. The vehicles are both equipped with mobility in mind, with one including a ramp to the interior and the other with a "Turny Lifty Seat" offering an easy transfer system from wheelchairs to the vehicle.

Lori's Voice is looking to find candidate families who will benefit from the vehicles. Applications are available from March 1 to May 1, and the winners will be announced on May 27 at Millenium Park in Grand Rapids.

This year's Keys to Independence giveaway is twice the size they have been in the past, and to support that, Lori's Voice is asking for donations from community members and businesses. To donate, click here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube