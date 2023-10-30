Looking to have a healthy Halloween? Say no more

The season of huge meals is upon us and Halloween has us eating dessert first.

As fun as that sounds, it can be overwhelming for people looking to make healthier choices to be surrounded by so much.

Time to make a plan.

Priority Health gave us a few ideas to share with you:



Have a healthy meal before heading out.

Consider exchanging the kids’ candy stash – Let us know how that works. Maybe they’ll take money, temporary tattoos, toys, or extra screen time?

Turn your candy route into a workout— bonus points if you really lean into it and dress in an outrageous workout costume. Send pictures.

Bring some water to drink and take a sip instead of snagging a treat. With temps as low as expected, it can be tempting to bring something hot to sip on, but make sure you’re not loading up on empty liquid calories.

It takes about 90 days to form a habit, so if you're looking to make a healthy start to 2024, now is the time!