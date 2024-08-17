Looking for fun ways to cap off August? The West Michigan Tourist Association has some ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The clock is certainly ticking for summer, but there's still plenty going on to keep you entertained until fall sets in. The West Michigan Tourist Association joined FOX 17 once again with some fresh ideas about how you can end your August in style:

Burning Foot Beer Festival

The Burning Foot Beer Festival returns to Muskegon's Pere Marquette Beach on August 24. Leave you shoes at home for the celebration of art, music and—of course—beer. There will be over 100 craft beer vendors along with music from all over the country. Ticket sales end on August 24, so click here to snag yours. There are also discounted tickets available for designated drivers who aren't planning on having any alcohol.

Play & Learn at the Muskegon Museum of History & Science

Education meets play at the Muskegon Museum of History & Science's Summer Play & Learn sessions. Songs, stories crafts and more make for a morning that adults and little ones alike can enjoy. One session is on Saturday, August 17 and the next is on August 22. Both run from 10 to 11 a.m., and the theme is water. Families will get a free book and they'll be able to take home any crafts they make. Click here to find out more.

Paradise Pairings Cocktail Dinner

A tropical-inspired evening is in store at the Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck on Friday, August 23. The "Paradise Pairings" cocktail dinner features five tropically-themed courses paired with cool cocktails with flavors like mango, hibiscus, dragonfruit and more. Click hrer to get tickets if you're interested in indulging in this culinary journey.

Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival

The longest-running ethnic event in Grand Rapids returns as the Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival takes over Calder Plaza from August 23 to 25. A paczki-eating contest, kielbasa, golabki, bosnian pastries and more await you along with polish cooking demonstrations, egg decorating and more. Plus, there's fun for the kids, too, in the children's tent. To find out more about the Polish Harvest Fest, click here.

