Looking for a summer job that could build your future? The City of Grand Rapids is looking for you!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is looking for teens and young adults for a 6-week paid summer job.

The GRow1000 program is offering 120 hours of work— at $13-$15/hr— to young professionals looking to develop their skills. The experience promises real-world experience in how businesses truly operate.

Apply if you

are between ages 15 and 24 as of June 12, 2023

live in the city of Grand Rapids

are eligible to work in the U.S.

This is the 3rd year for the program, which will place you with business and organization partners around the city based on your goals and skills.

Jobs from past programs have included nonprofits, health care, government, and higher education. This year has only grown the list!

New this year— GRow Further Fridays.

These weekly sessions will help you get a deeper understanding of everything from public speaking, financial literacy, and how to foster a growth mindset.

The program has already produced a spin-off; GRow1000 Academy will promote long-term employment opportunities for people ages 18-24.

Click here to apply—don’t forget to ask for a bus pass, too!

The application deadline is April 28.