Longtime FOX 17 show director retires after 40 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Most of you see what goes on in front of the camera, but there's a lot more people behind the scenes making sure we get the shows on every day.

Robert Davidson is one of those people making it happen. He had only planned to be at FOX 17 for a few years before returning to Chicago, but life had a different plan for him.

Robert has spent the last 40 years at FOX 17 getting the job done and directing the shows with ease. Now he's hanging up his head set and retiring.

We thank him for his years of dedication and service over the years. Congratulations, Robert!