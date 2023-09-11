Local organization working to erase stigmas, prevent suicide

i understand love heals - it's more than an assertion, it's a mission.

A local organization is putting compassion and understanding at the forefront to end the stigma of mental health conversations and help those battling suicidal thoughts.

Vonnie Woodrick founded i understand with her children after losing her husband, Rob in 2003. She says feeling isolated from those who understood their pain and experience drove her to fight back, forming the nonprofit in 2014.

"Our hope is that you find comfort in knowing you are not alone and strength from the love from others. Love heals, perhaps even sets you on a path you were meant to be on."

—i understand love heals

Wednesday, September 20 supporters will gather for One Community, Many Voices. The annual event celebrates hope, accessible treatment, and acceptance through sharing stories of personal struggles and triumphs.

Lead singer of The Verve Pipe, Brian Vander Ark will join this year's event for a live performance and to share the meaning behind Wallflower and its place in his own mental health journey.

You can still get tickets for this event here.

Attendees are asked to wear pink as it is the color of unconditional love.

If you or a loved one needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit them online.

You can also find resources with i understand here.

If you are in crisis, call 988. You are not alone.