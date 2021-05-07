Local mom gets surprise makeover

WEST MICHIGAN — March was Women’s History Month and to celebrate we teamed up with Chef Jenna to surprise a local woman.

We asked for nominations and the response was overwhelming, but one local woman stood out.

She received several nominations, but her story comes with a message much bigger than just a makeover.

Over 4 years ago, Wendy Bubin lost her son to a drug overdose, then earlier this year, she lost her second son who struggled with depression.

‘I know deep down I did everything that I did, and he had so much help,” said Wendy. “So, to go through that, again, it's just unbelievable.”

Despite how hard it was, two weeks later, Wendy back to work. She worked on the front lines during the pandemic as a social worker for the elderly. She also shares her story at local schools and helped to fund a local families against narcotics program.

On the day she got pampered, it would have also been one of her late son’s birthday.

A thank you to the business below who provided their services:

Southside Flower Market, Erick Gerson, Elle Yared from Rubies, Mary Beth Champrenault from Honu Healing Massage, Tracy Tran from Chic Nail Spa, Rockford cheese shop for snacks, Crystal Drewitt for styling, Amaya Hotel for a free night stay and One Bourbon.

