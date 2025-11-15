Local events to enjoy this weekend

Making gift tags at Art Rat Gallery

In Grand Rapids on Saturday, families can attend an activity that can add a personal touch to your holiday gifts. Artist Nancy Tobin is leading this fun collage session, with supplies provided for up to 20 tags. The event is perfect for kids ages 10 and up, and runs from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Admission is $12.51 per ticket.

Social Justice Book Club

Join the Book club that helps kids learn, think and discuss big ideas. "Social Justice Begins With Me" meets monthly at the Grand Rapids Public Library, with books and activities centered on topics like racial justice, human rights and gender equity. Kids can enjoy a snack, crafts and great discussions led by volunteers. The Session runs from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

Michigan Makers Market

Shop, stroll and discover amazing local finds in Muskegon, where the Michigan Makers Market returns during Girlfriends Getaway Weekend. Over 80 artists and makers are offering handmade goods, art, clothes, jewelry and more. Enjoy a girls' day out, find unique gifts and support talent in Michigan. The market runs Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Vandyk Mortgage Convention Center. Free admission for kids 10 and under.

Wicked Sing-Along

Grab your friends and family for a magical afternoon at Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon, to enjoy the beloved story of Elphaba and Glinda. Belt out Defying Gravity and Popular with the crowd! Costumes are encouraged. The free family movie event takes place Sunday starting at 2:30 PM.

The 7th Annual Holiday Shoppe

Join the fun in Holland this Saturday, to shop from over 100 local makers offering gifts and holiday treasures. Enjoy food, drinks, and festive vibes all day long. Admission is $3 and kids get in free. The event is happening from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Ogre Night at the K-Wings

Go big and go green Saturday, as the K-Wings face off against the Cincinnati Cyclones starting at 4:30 PM, presented by Discover Kalamazoo. Then on Sunday at 3:00 PM, the first 500 kids ages 12 and under will receie a Detroit Lions inspired youth football jersey. All games take place at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

