Local events for the last weekend of July

The 2025 Coast Guard Festival is coming to Grand Haven this weekend, with a parade, concerts, a carnival and more! The event celebrates the service and honors the sacrifice of the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard. Concerts and events are scheduled to happen from Friday July 25 to August 3. Tickets for concerts range from $15-$40.

Baxter Family Field Day is a free event bringing friends and families together for a head-to-head competition at Joe Taylor Park. The event is open to all with entertainment, food and beverages provided. The event is happening Saturday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The Summer Market at Frugthaven Farm offers families a fun outdoor shopping experience surrounded by beautiful apple trees in Greenville. Small businesses and makers, live music, a coffee cart and more will be in attendance, as well as a full bar and restaurant. The farm is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and admission is $3.

The Pleasant Peninsula Mural Festival is a free-to-attend festival on Grand Rapids' Blue Bridge and the surrounding riverside. The event's main attraction is the 21 new murals created by artists from across the state, region and country.

The Muskegon Clippers are playing at Historic Marsh Field for the last time of the year Saturday night, taking on the Grand Lake Mariners. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with tickets at $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and children under 5 can go for free.

Nature & Conversation at Kirk Park is bringing people together outside for connection and conversation. The free public humanities series lets participants take turns reading passages from philosophers, poets, historians, scientists and more. The event in West Olive is happening Saturday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube