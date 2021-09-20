Local doctor responds to COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11
Posted at 7:46 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 07:55:27-04
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each week we check in with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma to talk about the latest on COVID-19 in Michigan.
This week, Dr. Abha responds to the announcement that Pfizer vaccine being safe and effective for kids aged between 5 and 11.
