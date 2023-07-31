Local couple prepares to cruise around the world

GRAND RAPIDS — You’ve probably heard the wild advertisement before about a cruise that lasts nearly a full year! It’s hard to imagine someone may be able to make the commitment, but two local business owners will embark on the adventurous trip later this year.

Mike and Nancy Jacobs who you may know through their business Apple Spice in Byron Center. Soon they will leave their business in good hands to live on a ship for 9 months heading out on a cruise around the world.

Two suitcases for 274 days. Stopping at 160 ports visiting 60 counties seeing all 7 wonders of the world traveling 65 thousand nautical miles total. It’s a trip of a lifetime the Jacobs will start to enjoy come December.

"We thought it's yes, it's a risk it's going to take it's a stretch, but there is no other time like today," said Mike Jacobs.

Striving to live life to the fullest is a motto the Jacobs live by which makes this cruise a perfect fit.

"We've been preparing now for a year and a half. It'll be two years by the time the cruise begins," said Nancy Jacobs.

Getting up to date on numerous immunizations, reapplying for bigger 52 page passports and visas plus planning to pack for different climates.

"It's called chasing summer. So for the most part, we're going to be wearing layers, but it won't be super cold, except during a couple of places," said Nancy.

Greenland and Iceland will be the coldest spots during the adventure around the world.

"I'm really looking forward to going to the Asian countries I've never seen any of them will be in Japan with the cherry blossoms are in bloom," said Nancy.

"We're going to Sydney I get to dive the Great Barrier Reef and we're going to actually climb the Sydney bridge and do the the ascendance on the Sydney bridge," said Mike.

Through the 9 month trip about 600 other people from 36 different countries will also be on board with even some other Michiganders.

"We've made a cup we've met a couple in Holland that would be on the trip with us. There's two other couples on the other side of the state. We've not met them yet Michiganders on this trip as well," said Nancy.

Not alone but far away from family and friends. The Jacobs will have access to 24/7 WiFi to stay connected to West Michigan. They say they’re sad about what they may miss back home during their trip, but they want to make the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity.

"We've declared Thanksgiving as Christmas this year. So that you know, we have one big, you know, celebration before we leave," said Mike.

The couple plans to share their travels on their own YouTube channel “Living Phase Two” or you can even join them for part of their trip. Royal Caribbean offers a few weeks or a few months option to join in the ultimate world cruise.