Local bands partner for 'Stand for Ukraine Benefit Show'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A few bands are putting on a benefit show for Ukrainian refugees at Turnstiles on Stocking Avenue NW this weekend.

They're asking people to come jam out this weekend and all donations given during the show will go to war refugees.Joining us to share some details about the concert are

Aaron Harraman and Lane Garcia, the bass player and vocalist for one of the bands performing called Run Silent, joined us on our morning show to share more about the Stand for Ukraine Benefit Show.

Along with Run Silent, Inner Itch, Crossing Bard and Y-not will also be performing at the show.

All cash proceeds will go to United Help Ukraine.

For more information on the Stand for Ukraine Benefit Show, click here.

