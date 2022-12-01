Watch Now
Lions & Rabbits hosts End of Year Bash, says farewell to old venue

Lions &amp; Rabbits Center for the Arts is hosting an end-of-year party to celebrate 2022, as well as say goodbye to the Rosebud venue.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Dec 01, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts is hosting a special celebration to highlight their growth in 2022 and say goodbye to what they call their "stepping stone" venue, Rosebud.

Hannah Berry, Executive Director, joined FOX 17 Morning News to share more about why the event is important.

It's happening on December 13 from 6 - 11 p.m. There's a suggested minimum donation of $50.

For more information and to reserve a spot, visit the event page here.

