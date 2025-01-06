Lions playoff tickets are going to cost you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are NFC North Champions once again after their 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.

This title comes with a first-round bye in the playoffs, meaning the Lions will have their first postseason game sometime during the weekend of January 18th-19th with the opponent TBD.

What we do know is that if you're planning on going to Ford Field to watch the game in person expect to pay, and pay a lot.

According to SeatGeek.com the average NFL Playoff single ticket averages for $270, but good luck finding that for the upcoming Lions game. With fees included the cheapest single ticket I could find on SeatGeek was about $800 for the upcoming game. And that will probably only go up as we get closer to gameday, with history showing Lions games are a hot ticket.

Sunday's game against the Vikings saw tickets go for more than $500 each, making it the second most expensive game this season.

Those prices are just to get in the door of Ford Field. You will need to factor in gas, food, merchandise and a hotel if you are going to stay in downtown Detroit. My first search for rooms had the Detroit Marriot at the Renaissance Center have rooms available for that weekend starting at $600, and the Hilton Double Tree already was booked full the weekend of January 18th, and 19th.

If you do drop the money on tickets make sure you do your research and buy from a trusted online source. For more recommendations on how to do this check the Better Business Bureau's resources here.

