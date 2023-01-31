Lifting kids through dance; Tap Week celebrates history, culture, and rhythm

Over the Top Academy of Dance uses the unique, percussive concentration of tap dancing to teach kids dedication and confidence, while giving them a community to rely on.

Owner Jennifer Smith began at what was then the Jon T Dance Arts Center at age 4. Now, as Over the Top Academy of Dance, Smith uses this space to share her love of the business and serving the dancers of tomorrow.

We are teaching more than just dance to our students, we have an obligation to improve self-esteem, inspire our students, and act as positive role models. Over the Top Academy of Dance

Their celebration, Tap Week, runs through February 2nd, and brings audiences up-close and personal with the professionals— diving into rhythm, culture, and history of each syncopated step.

By dedicating a whole week to focus on just Tap and Music education, our special guests teach us how to bridge the gap and combine both worlds through Tap Classes, History Classes, and a Tap Jam! Over the Top Academy of Dance

The marathon of classes and culture includes lessons for all ages— even adult beginners— all the way up to advanced drumming & tap, and shows like Tap Jam at GR Noir February 1st.

The last night of Tap Week, Over the Top will host dancer Star Dixon and percussionist Kevin "Bujo" Jones in All Black & Excellent, at the Center for Community Transformation. Doors open at 7. Find your tickets here.