Liberian native set to graduate from Unity Christian and determined to help other in West Africa

WEST MICHIGAN — Abraham Rappuhn and his sibling have come along way since being adopted from West Africa a decade ago. They now call West Michigan home, but they're determined to help those across the Atlantic in Liberia to have access to better education.

Abraham has 3 other siblings in West Africa and one of them passed away due to a lack of medical care. The future would look much different for Abraham as he and his sibling were placed in a home here in West Michigan. His future would soon take him to the football field at Unity Christian.

We spoke to Tammy who first heard about the pair up for adoption while attending a bible study group.

She was soon jetting off to West Africa and after spending 12 days there she brought them home. She said it was an experience like no other and fell in love with kids she had never met before.

The two had a light inside them and that constant joy forever changed Tammy, giving her a fresh perspective and a glimpse into her future with her newly expanded family.

Abraham and Tammy say they've always had a higher calling and drive to give back to others. So, they established Gifts for Hope School that helps kids in West Africia get the chance to learn and thrive. It's an opportunity they would not experience otherwise.

They try to keep the best educated teachers in the schools and teach the community members how to do things like grow food.

The futures are bright for both of them and Tammy says she is proud to see it unfold.

There will be a fundraiser for Gifts for Hope School at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville on Jan. 27, 2022. Abraham will be sharing his story at the fundraiser that day.

For more information abou t Gifts for Hope click here

