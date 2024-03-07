LEGO Mania returns to support Northview Band Boosters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview Band Boosters are hosting LEGO Mania March 9.

Enter the creation and speed-building competitions, or bring your favorite Lego sets to show off!

Register for the Bricks 4 Kidz workshop, and learn how to use motors and gears to bring your designs from your imagination into reality!

New this year— Music Mania!, an instrument petting zoo where you can try your hand at real instruments.

Contestants from Lego Master season 2 will be there, plus a scavenger hunt, raffles and— of course—plenty of hands-on experiences for LEGO fanatics of all ages.

RELATED: Showers, flurries expected, chilly weekend ahead

Tickets are $5/person— with a maximum of $20/family, and doors open at 2 p.m.

Awards will be given out at 7:30 p.m.!