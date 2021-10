LAMONT, Mich. — It's a tour to learn about local history.

The Lamont-Eastmanville Tour of Homes is happening October 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. You can purchase them on the Lamont Civic Association website.

We chatted with one of the organizers of the event on FOX 17 Morning News to find out more about the homes featured on this year’s tour.

For more information on featured homes, click here.