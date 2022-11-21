LaughFest is back for it's 13th year!

Gilda's Club LaughFest is back— was there ever any doubt?

The nation's first-ever multi-community festival brings big names from all over the country to your back door.

This year's LaughFest is presented by Gun Lake Casino and (as ever) supports the club's grief and emotional support programs for people facing cancer and loss.

The festival promises its signature seriously funny events for all ages, bringing the Clean Comedy Showcase back to Dr. Grins at the B.O.B. plus more shows in Wayland, Lowell, and across Grand Rapids!

The Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge returns to Grand Rapids, unleashing families on a tour of the city while solving clues along the way.

“Gilda’s LaughFest is thrilled to bring together the West Michigan community through laughter in March 2023 with festival favorites including stand-up, improv and a variety of seriously funny stuff,” said Festival Manager Zack Berends.

Come celebrate laughter for the health of it as the perennial favorite hits West Michigan March 8th-12th.

While the show returns to many familiar places, the Red Door Gala moves to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park on March 16th for an evening of celebration and entertainment.

The Gilda's Club mission is to make sure no one has to face cancer or loss alone. If you are in need of their services, reach out. You are not alone.