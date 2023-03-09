LaughFest Day 2 brings Clean Comedy Showcase, shows in Grand Rapids and Wayland

LaughFest Day 2 is underway! Shows all over West Michigan continue to celebrate laughter for the health of it.

Wendy Wigger— President of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids and Gilda’s LaughFest— stopped by the studio to give us a taste of what's coming up tonight!

LaughFest shows on Thursday, March 9:

Mike Vecchione has two shows tonight at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Gun Lake Casino in Wayland

Pete Holmes at 7 p.m. at Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids

Clean Comedy Showcase – two events

7p.m. on the 3 rd floor of the B.O.B – Dinner included! 8 p.m. at Dr. Grins inside the B.O.B





Tickets to LaughFest can be bought online or in-person at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place Box Offices.