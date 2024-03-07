LaughFest continues with unique takes on improv

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you sing everything you do? Did you sing that sentence? (Same here…)

Maybe you need something a little more robotic in your un-scripted comedy—or the thrill of a choose-your-own-adventure book come to life!

Whatever you choose, if improv is your jam, The Comedy Project may be your favorite LaughFest haunt.

The comedy club is hosting several improv-ortunities for you to enjoy.

March 8

In the Key of Comedy—a musical improv spectacular!

Battle Bots—Fast-paced, high-energy improv. The cast sets out to save the audience from total destruction at the hands of AI!

March 9

THE BEST OF THE BEST (of the best)—Cast of the Comedy Project will perform a mix of short, long, and musical improv!

Choose Your Own Improv—guided by a host, the audience chooses the fate of The Comedy Project cast!

LaughFest runs through March 10 with more than 40 free and tickets events to support Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids at more than a dozen venues in Grand Rapids, Wayland, and Lowell.

Studies show laughter is good for emotional health, which is why the nonprofit uses it to support people through cancer and grief journeys.

Find out what else is in store for LaughFest here!