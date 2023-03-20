Latest at the Library: Urban gardening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dear green-thumbed readers— this article is not for you. Keep scrolling... go on. We'll see you later.

Are they gone?

Good.

Look—I need help bringing some of those gorgeous houseplants and flowers into my home, but I end plants by looking at them.

The Grand Rapids Public Library says they can help, though.

They’re offering a free, 1-hour gardening lesson at the Berean Baptist Church on Thursday, March 23.

Experts from the MSU Extension are going to answer all the questions— growing food, keeping the leafy ones that clean your air going, plus helping revive plants you are about to un-alive.

OK— maybe the green-thumbed rebels still reading this can come. We're going to need friends to go with to the plant stores.

By the way— GRPL has events and advice on all the things: creator labs, bi-lingual family time, social equity—even tech help!

And. they’re. FREE. Or if there's a charge it's a really special event and they tell you upfront.

All the advice and help you could need— plus, it’s put on by the library. These folks kinda know where to find more info on whatever you’re looking for.

For the latest at the library, check out their website support the libraries so they can keep supporting all of us!