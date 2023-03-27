Latest at the Library: Hackley Public Library rescues your garden, spring, break, job search, and more!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If there was ever a question about libraries adapting to the internet age and bringing you what you need, Hackley Public Library in Muskegon is here to stare at you intensely, one eyebrow propped up by coffee and a lifetime of knowledge until you awkwardly withdraw your doubts.

Composting 101 – check

Dungeons & Dragons – check

Paws and Read: see also reading with dogs! – check

Intro to computers and emailing – check

Chair Yoga, Live Mariachi and 12-string guitar performances, adult and teen crafting, crafts to bring pollinators, crafts for kids, story times, spring break activities – not to mention the free wifi, more books than a cursed castle in the woods where you’re being held captive after taking the place of your sick father could hold— plus the people with the know-how to walk you through it all.

It's almost like checking things out is their thing.

Head down, have a great time; thank us later.

Actually—don’t thank us. Thank the librarians who put it all together for their communities.