Last call to get your gobbler going!

29th Annual GRPS Turkey Trot
Ethan Harrison/FOX 17
The 29th annual Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot kicked off Thanksgiving Day for thousands of people.
Posted at 7:26 AM, Nov 22, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s the final countdown— the last day to register for Thursday’s 31st Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot!

Join Grand Rapids Public Schools to really earn those calories before settling down to a hefty Thanksgiving meal.

The 5K includes a fun run for kids 12 & under and racers with My Team Triumph.

Registered runners should head to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids—or you can join virtually— just grab your tennis shoes and get moving in your neighborhood!

The fun run starts at 8:10 a.m., followed by My Team Triumph racers at 8:27 a.m. and all other registered runners at 8:30 a.m.

