Last call for Turkey Trotters!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What would the holidays be without some last-minute changes to plans?

Or maybe a run is just the thing to add endorphins to your stress-busting toolkit!

Either way, if you’re thinking of joining the Grand Rapids Public School Turkey Trot, you don’t have much time left to sign up.

Happening (as usual) on Thanksgiving morning, racers will line up at Van Andel Arena for a quick jaunt around the city before settling into the hustle and bustle of the day.

Here’s the lineup:

8:10 a.m. - Mini Trot (kids 12 and under)

8:27 a.m. - My Team Triumph Trot

8:30 a.m. – Main Trot: 5K Run/Walk!

The Turkey Trot helps fund the Grand Rapids Public Schools athletics programs, providing 6,000 kids with the opportunity to play and learn what being part of a team is all about.

Check out sponsorship opportunities and how to sign up for the race here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube