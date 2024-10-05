Lacing up for a good cause: 5K, fun run to benefit Kenowa Hills Students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lace up your sneakers for a good cause! This coming Saturday (10/12/2024), the Kenowa Hills Education Foundation is hosting a 5K and Fun Run with all the money raised going toward benefiting students at Kenowa Hills.

Calling it the Knights Run for Education, the group is asking community members to come out to the Kenowa Hills Central Elementary. Registration opens at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, with the 5K kicking off an hour later at 8:00.

It costs $30.00 to join the 5K, and only $10.00 for the 1-mile Fun Run. Runners who sign up for either will get a free t-shirt!

To learn more about the event, Fox 17 spoke with members of the Kenowa Hills Education Foundation, Melissa Page and Rob Conat.

To sign up for the Knights Run For Education, click here.

