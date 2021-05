KALAMAZOO, Mich — Organizers are excited for the Run this Town event in Kalamazoo June 1.

They're inviting the public to join the hour long event held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mayors' Riverfront Park.

It's the 5th year for the event and was previously known as NetworkingOut: Kalamazoo.

Participants are encouraged to come out and run, jog or walk and enjoy what the outdoors has to offer.