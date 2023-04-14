Know the signs, start the conversation to stop, prevent child abuse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month— a time to recognize the signs of abuse and neglect, but also reaffirm a commitment to keeping kids safe.

The Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County tells FOX 17 it takes a village— the whole village— to stop and prevent abuse and the cycle it creates.

1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before age 18— 99% know their abuser.

"Pay attention, believe them, and take action"

—Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County

It is the responsibility of all adults to note strange behavior in both kids and adults that may signal something is wrong. Together with resources from the CAC, you can understand how to empower victims of abuse, how to start a hard conversation, what to look for, and when to sound the alarm.

(It's Now— now is the time to sound the alarm if you suspect something is wrong.)

The CAC invites all adults and kids to learn more by visiting them in person or online to spread awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month and beyond.

If you or a loved one needs help, reach out now.

If you are in crisis right now due to abuse, call 988. You are not alone and there is help.