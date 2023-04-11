Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Kentwood, Georgetown host 24th annual Spotlight on Seniors Expo

Seniors collage, seniors generic
FOX 17
Seniors collage, seniors generic
Posted at 4:30 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 04:30:02-04

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Seniors—and those who care for them—are invited to the 24th annual Spotlight on Seniors Expo, hosted by the City of Kentwood and Georgetown Township.

April 18 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, 50 organizations will be on hand with products and services just for you at the Kentwood Activities Center!

The free expo will have everything from specialty shops to health screenings, plus free snacks, lunch, and door prizes.

Vendor spots are still available if your organization is looking to reach Kent County seniors.

For more information, head to their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather