Kennedy's Holiday open house kicks off today

CASCADE — The holiday season is upon us and Christmas shopping is in full swing. Kennedy’s Flower & gift shop will help you shop til’ you drop through the weekend at their annual holiday open house. The open house kicks off today and continues through Saturday with a few deals and steals. The more you spend the more you earn as with every $50 you spend you get $25 “Kennedy’s Kash” back to spend in the next few weeks.

The holiday open house also kicks off their Scatter More Joy refillable vase special. It’s the gift that keeps on giving to have weekly fresh flowers through January 2023. All you have to do is purchase a flower bouquet once and keep getting flower refills each week over the next few months.

Shop everything holiday home décor and gift for the season all weekend long at Kennedy’s Holiday Open House.