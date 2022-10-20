Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Kalamazoo Schools streamlining the way students prepare for college

Common Applications: streamlining the way students prepare for college
Posted at 9:18 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 09:18:31-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Common Applications have been available for 45 years, but now Kalamazoo schools are expanding how they help students prepare for college.

Kalamazoo Public Schools integrated the program with their existing college prep tools, making it even easier for students to achieve their post-secondary goals.

The combination opens up access to nearly 4,000 schools total, including HBCUs, specialty schools, and much more.

Students will be able to apply to multiple schools for the cost of 1 application. There are even programs for families to get the application fee waived if they can't afford it.

For more information about KPS's program, check out their website. For information on Common Applications, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered