Just Between Friends fall sale opens today

COMSTOCK PARK — It's that time of year again the Just Between Friends sale kicks off today in Comstock Park at the old Art Van building off of Alpine.

It's the biggest sale yet giving families the opportunity to save on so many essential items from clothes to baby gear and even toys for all ages, books, and shoes!

Families can get 50% to 90% savings on all the new and gently loved items— and everything is checked by staff before hitting the sale floor.

Doors open at 9 o'clock Wednesday morning and the sale continues until Saturday with Friday and Saturday being half-priced days.

All the details can be found at the Just Between Friends Facebook pageand website.