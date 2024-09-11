Just Between Friends fall sale back to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Just Between Friends consignment sale is back and open to the public starting September 11th-14th. Tickets are $3 on September 11th but free for the remainder of the public sale days.

The pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children is located at the former Art Van on 4273 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, and is open to the public.

Just Between Friends provides a resource for families shopping or selling items on a budget as well as providing a sustainable resource and here in West Michigan isn't the only place you can find the sale. Since getting it's start in 1997, the Just Between Friends sale has grown nationwide to 150 franchise in 32 states.

