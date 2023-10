GRAND RAPIDS — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to life in Grand Rapids this weekend. Raptors, triceratops and tyrannosaurus Rex will all be at Van Andel Arena. A story that takes place between the first and second movie giving families an adventure through Isla Nublar with action packed with exciting twists and turns all to save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur.

Tickets are still available for the show as Jurassic World will be inn town through Sunday. Get more information and tickets here.