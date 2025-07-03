July events in West Michigan with the West Michigan Tourist Association

WEST MICHIGAN — Summer is always a fun time in West Michigan, and we caught up with the West Michigan Tourist Association for a look at some of the events you won't want to miss!

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival

July 2 - 6

Tickets : $5-$15

This is an extravaganza of entertainment that just can’t be found anywhere else. It’s all here: Hot Air Ballons, Military Flights, Drones, Soul, Rock, Country and Blues, Carnival Rides, Kids Activities, and loads of shopping, food trucks and breathtaking fireworks. Come cheer on the skillful pilots and witness the roaring thunder of the Golden Knights, Super Hornet Rhino’s, Thunderbirds, F-35 Lightning, and the Jack Ace’s Mustang Team where the aerial acrobatics and precision maneuvering will blow your mind. Check out the full schedule online.

Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff

July 12-13

Free entry

The Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff is a historic and beloved event that takes place in St. Joseph on July 12 and 13th. What started years ago as a clothesline art festival has grown into a fabulous display of handmade artworks by over 170 professional artists across the United States. And, where else can you view all this creativity and beauty, set against the beautiful backdrop of Lake Michigan in a really charming town? And this year there is a free shuttle service that will take you to the fair from the St. Joseph High School parking lot.

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

July 25-Aug 3

Some events require registration, concerts require tickets, many other events are free

As always, Grand Haven is expected to be buzzing with loads of family-centric activities. The theme this year is "Celebrating their service, honoring their sacrifice" with a special unveiling of the Coast Guard Memorial Brick Garden. There are 9 different Live Music and Tribute Band shows at Waterfront Stadium. The Grand Parade (Aug. 2), Kids Parade (July 26) and the hilarious Cardboard Boat Races (July 26) are all on the docket, too. Don't forget about the beloved Parade of Ships (July 28) and the big finale Fireworks Show (Aug. 2).

WMTA West Michigan Photo Contest

Submit through July 28

You're invited to enter your best West Michigan photos for a chance to win some great prizes - a Stay & Play Package from Gun Lake Casino, an overnight stay at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, a Visit Charlevoix package, and so many more. Your photo could also be published in the 2026 Carefree Travel Guide. You can enter photos that you’ve taken from anywhere in West Michigan, from the southern border, all the way up to Mackinac Island and into the UP. Find all the prizes and rules on WMTA’s website, and be sure to send your photos in by July 28th to be entered.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube