GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Herbie was a Magellanic penguin and was known for his unusual white plumage. He was a member of the John Ball Zoo flock for nearly 20 years and had recently celebrated his 37th birthday.

He fathered 4 chicks during his time at JBZ and even became a grandparent. One of his sons, Friend, is currently helping the species in a breeding flock at another institution.

His health went into a quick decline, and the decision was made to move forward with humane euthanasia on Sunday.