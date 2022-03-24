John Ball Zoo opens March 25, additional exhibits coming soon

Spring is officially here - John Ball Zoo is opening for the season Friday, March 25. The zoo's Spring hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The zoo has all of your favorite animals, but in May the zoo is also acquiring two new male koalas from San Diego Zoo Global Education and Conservation Project. They will also have a new Wallaby exhibit for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Admission tickets are on sale now for opening day. For more information, visit John Ball Zoo’s website at www.jbzoo.org/visitandtickets, call 616-336-4300, or email info@jbzoo.org.