Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

John Ball Zoo opens March 25, additional exhibits coming soon

John Ball Zoo opens March 25.
Posted at 6:40 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 06:40:44-04

Spring is officially here - John Ball Zoo is opening for the season Friday, March 25. The zoo's Spring hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The zoo has all of your favorite animals, but in May the zoo is also acquiring two new male koalas from San Diego Zoo Global Education and Conservation Project. They will also have a new Wallaby exhibit for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Admission tickets are on sale now for opening day. For more information, visit John Ball Zoo’s website at www.jbzoo.org/visitandtickets, call 616-336-4300, or email info@jbzoo.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot