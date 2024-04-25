John Ball Zoo challenges you (and 500 cities worldwide) to a bioblitz!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What the heck is a bioblitz?

Remember that popular augmented reality game that came out a few years ago that was based on an animated TV show and a card game from the 90s/00s?

You know—the one with the copyright-protected name?

Want to do that, but with real things in your neighborhood— and for science?

The City Nature Challenge starts tomorrow— Friday, April 26— and John Ball Zoo is asking everyone in Kent, Allegan, Barry, and Ottawa Counties with a smart device to stop and smell the roses… and look at the bugs… and check out that tree with the pretty flowers… and— ooh –what kind of bird is that…???

Over 500 cities are participating— making this one of the largest community science events in the world.

No degree or special equipment needed— just download the iNaturalist App, join the City Nature Challenge 2024: West Michigan, and get outside!

You’ll be helping to find and identify species of plants, animals, fungi, and more around West Michigan, adding a significant amount of data for researchers and educators to use to better understand urban ecosystems.

The challenge lasts until April 29—Monday— so head to the link above, and invite your friends to compare notes. What you find may surprise you!