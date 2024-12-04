Jingle & Joy: celebrating the holidays with the Grand Rapids Symphonic Band

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Symphonic Band is performing some of your family's holiday favorites in this year's "Jingle & Joy" holiday concert!

The big event is happening at Grandville High School on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. The show features performances of 'The Night Before Christmas' and 'O Holy Night'. It's an opportunity for families to enjoy some of the talent of their neighbors in West Michigan.

Ticketsare $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for students or you can by a $40 family package.

Grand Rapids Symphonic Band

