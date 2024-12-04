Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Jingle & Joy: celebrating the holidays with the Grand Rapids Symphonic Band

46578864-IMG_1162.jpg
James Swoboda/ Grand Rapids Symphonic Band
46578864-IMG_1162.jpg
Posted

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Symphonic Band is performing some of your family's holiday favorites in this year's "Jingle & Joy" holiday concert!

The big event is happening at Grandville High School on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. The show features performances of 'The Night Before Christmas' and 'O Holy Night'. It's an opportunity for families to enjoy some of the talent of their neighbors in West Michigan.

Ticketsare $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for students or you can by a $40 family package.

46578864-December 2024 Poster to Email.jpg

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward