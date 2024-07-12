Java. Jam. Just Be; Kenzie’s Be Café hosting live concert fundraiser

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Dignity: 100%

Inclusivity: 100%

Funding for training and programs that make it all possible: 60%

Let’s help with that.

Kenzie’s Be Café invites you to their 3rd annual Java Jam, a chance to make a difference in the community and support a small business.

Enjoy live music and more at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium in Grand Haven starting at 5 p.m. July 18.

Funds raised support BErista Inc. and Kenzie’s Be Café to help give meaningful employment and job skills to people with disabilities.

“When Kenzie’s opened, we expected to provide task-based workforce training; our program has become so much more than this. Our BEristas are building their confidence and finding opportunities in our community.”

—Kenzie’s Be Café

Tickets are still available—including VIP and sponsorship opportunities!