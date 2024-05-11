Watch Now
It's time to refresh! Celebrate spring at the Farmgirl Flea Market in Hudsonville

Posted at 7:55 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 07:55:33-04

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — You can celebrate spring this month at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds! The Farmgirl Flea Market Pickers & Makers is returning for the 9th year on May 17 and 18.

Organizers say Flea Market Style Magazine has named the event one of the Top 100 Markets to attend. It features 150+ makers, live music, drinks and food trucks. Shoppers can peruse antiques, decor, furniture, and 'vintage treasures'.

Friday, May 17 hours are from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 18 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for Friday and Saturday, or $5 for Saturday only. Kids 12 and under are 4. They can be purchased online or at the gate the day of.

