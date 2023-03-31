April is Stress Awareness Month-- yay?

April is Stress Awareness Month!

OK— we're aware. Now what?

Priority Health stopped by the FOX 17 studio to help you get a handle on what's been grating your nerves and sucking up your energy.

OK— still following. But again; now what?

The first step is right in their name— Priority. It's time to make a plan.

Take a look at your habits, your environment— even your relationships— and have an honest conversation with yourself.

Figure out what stays, what goes, and what you need help with.

Then comes the big question: HOW?

For a lot of it, that answer is simple— better diet/habits = better health, ditching the devices = more peace of mind, and putting up boundaries = healthy relationships— but putting that plan into action may be a bit harder. If that's the case, call in an expert.

Talk to your primary care physician, your best friend, or enlist the help of family to help you reduce the stress in your life.